Indore: Mentally ill woman seen roaming semi-nude; man arrested for raping her

A 40-year-old woman with mental disabilities was found wandering semi-naked on the streets of Indore in Madhya Pradesh and was later discovered to have been raped in the early hours of Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case after the incident was allegedly captured on CCTV footage. The police took her in for questioning, but she was unable to provide any information. (Pic used for representation)

Indore ADCP Zone-1 Alok Sharma was quoted as saying that the incident occurred on Tuesday and was reportedly recorded on CCTV. The suspect, Sonu alias Sahil Soni, who is originally from Sagar, allegedly lured the woman to a secluded area and raped her.

“Yesterday we got information that an unidentified woman who was mentally challenged was raped. A complaint was registered at a local police station following which an FIR was registered in connection with the case,” Sharma said.

How did the incident come to light?

According to another report from News18, Additional DCP Alok Sharma said that the police were alerted by a child who spotted a naked woman wandering in Neelkanth Colony around 3.45 am on Tuesday. Acting quickly, a patrolling Sub-Inspector reached the scene and transported the woman to MY Hospital in a 108 ambulance.

The police took her in for questioning, but she was unable to provide any information. She was then taken to a hospital for a medical examination, where doctors allegedly confirmed the rape.

After reviewing CCTV footage from Neelkanth Colony, the police identified a young man leading the woman by the hand near Jinsi Kali Masjid around 3 am. Later, at approximately 3.45 am, the woman was seen returning naked, followed by a cyclist. This investigation led to the arrest of Sahil alias Sonu, the son of Rambabu Soni, a resident of Janta Colony, Malharganj in Indore. He was identified as the man seen with the woman in the footage.

Sharma mentioned that Sonu was arrested while wearing the same clothes as in the CCTV footage. During questioning, he confessed to being under the influence of drugs on Monday evening. He encountered the woman while wandering and lured her to an empty area in Neelkanth Colony, where he raped her. Sonu also said that when he tried to leave, the victim, in distress, followed him.

A police officer revealed that the woman had “walked for about half a kilometre without clothes after being assaulted.”