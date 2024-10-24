Muslim teacher heckled, abused at Ghaziabad society: ‘Chant Jai Shri Ram’

An Urdu teacher, who provides private tuition in a society at Ghaziabad's Crossings Republik, was allegedly abused and heckled by a resident in the common area and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram.” Urdu teacher allegedly heckled and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" in Ghaziabad's Crossings Republik. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Manoj Kumar, the resident allegedly involved in the incident, was arrested by the police on Wednesday and charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for wrongful restraint and intentional insult among others.

Police said the accused, a 36-year-old businessman, told them during questioning that he was under the influence of alcohol when he heckled the teacher, The Times of India reported.

Mohammad Alamgir, the teacher, informed police that Kumar verbally attacked him without reason when he saw him waiting for the elevator on the ground floor of Panchsheel Wellington.

He alleged that Kumar looked at him in a strange manner and asked where he was going. Alamgir replied to Kumar that he teaches Urdu at a flat on the 16th floor of the society.

Kumar allegedly insisted that he chant “Jai Shri Ram". Although the teacher initially ignored him, Kumar continued his inquiries, becoming increasingly aggressive, said police.

In his complaint, Alamgir mentioned that he remained silent during the encounter, and when the elevator stopped on the first floor, Kumar pushed him out. Kumar called over another resident and remarked, "Musalman kabse aane lage is society mein" (since when have Muslims started coming to this society?).

Alamgir also alleged that another resident abused him and blocked his access to the 16th floor. Eventually, others intervened and asked him to leave, the teacher told the police.

Alamgir mentioned that after he called his student's parents, Kumar again told him to say “Jai Shri Ram.” When he didn't respond, Kumar and another resident became aggressive and took him to the ground floor.

Later, a security guard and a third resident then arrived, took his number and told him to leave the society. Alamgir left without teaching the class.

An FIR has been filed against Kumar under various sections of the BNS, as said by Wave City ACP Lipi Nagayach. The charges include 126(2) for wrongful restraint, 352 for intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of peace, 351(2) for criminal intimidation, and 351(3) for criminal intimidation.