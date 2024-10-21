Menu Explore
Dalit student forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and beaten in Kanpur school

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Oct 21, 2024 08:30 AM IST

A Dalit student was forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and beaten at a Kanpur school. Five students face charges under multiple laws. Investigations are ongoing.

A Dalit student was reportedly forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” at a school in Sen Pashchim Para, Kanpur, where he was subsequently beaten. Following this, a group of students shared a video of the incident on social media, according to police.

For Representation Only (File)
For Representation Only (File)

An FIR has been filed against five students, aged between 15 and 16 years. The FIR includes charges under sections 191(2), 115(2), 351(3), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as section 3(1) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

Initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred on October 18, just before the school assembly. The video shows the victim being coerced into chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” which he complied with multiple times. Following this, the group of students used caste-based slurs against him.

The investigation has been assigned to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ghatampur, Ranjit Kumar, who is overseeing the case. Kumar confirmed that the FIR had been lodged and that investigations had begun.

