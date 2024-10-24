UP: 5-year-old dies in hospital; family claims doctors were playing cricket

A five-year-old girl died in a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh. Her family claimed that she died because she didn't get medical attention. They further claimed that the doctor of the facility was allegedly playing cricket when the girl was suffering from a high fever. When the girl was brought to the hospital there was no pediatrician available.(PTI)

According to news agency PTI, a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter and the decision will be taken by the panel. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun.

Despite pleading, no medical attention was given: Family alleges

Professor Arun Kumar, the principal of the government medical college, said that the deceased girl has been identified as Sofia and she was brought to the hospital by her father, Nazim, on Wednesday afternoon.

The family, on the other hand, claimed that when the girl was brought to the hospital there was no pediatrician available and that they were directed to several rooms where no doctors or staff were present, the news agency reported.

"Nazim has alleged that there was no pediatrician available and that the staff directed them to several rooms where no doctors or staff were present," PTI reported quoting the principal.

Nazim, the girl's father, further claimed that when the family left the hospital, he saw doctors and staff playing a cricket match and despite pleading for help several times, no medical attention was provided to his daughter. The girl tragically passed away after that.

Dr Kumar acknowledged the tragic incident and assured that a committee of three doctors had been formed to investigate the allegations. He stated that further action would be taken based on the panel's findings.

On the allegations of doctors playing cricket instead of attending to the child, Dr Kumar clarified that the doctors, who were involved in the outpatient department, were not part of the cricket match.

The principal further suggested that those who might have been on leave on that day might have been the ones participating in the game.