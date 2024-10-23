Priest Baba Balaknath gives woman drug-laced 'prasad', rapes her, records video: Report

involving a temple priest, Baba Balaknath, and his associates. A woman has filed an FIR accusing the priest of drugging and raping her multiple times, with a viral video serving as key evidence. The police have registered a case and begun questioning the accused.

The woman was introduced to Baba Balaknath by a man named Rajesh during a visit to the Kshetrapal Temple in Khedi Datunjala. The priest allegedly promised to resolve her family issues through a religious practice known as Tantra Vidya, reports NDTV. During their interactions, he provided her with "prasad" (a religious offering), which she later claimed was laced with drugs.

The Allegations

The victim claims she was introduced to Baba Balaknath by an acquaintance with promises of resolving her family problems through Tantra Vidya.

On the day of the incident, while offering to drive her home, Baba Balaknath allegedly gave her a piece of sweet (peda) that rendered her unconscious. The victim reported that while she was incapacitated, the priest raped her multiple times, with his driver, Yogesh, recording the assault on video.

Threats and Harassment

The victim stated that after the incident, she was subjected to continued harassment. The accused allegedly coerced her into regular visits and threatened to release the incriminating video online if she attempted to report the crime or refused their demands. Fearing for her safety, she remained silent for several months before deciding to seek justice.

Investigation

The viral video surfaced on social media over the weekend, prompting widespread outrage and further investigations into the case.

The police have registered a case at Udyog Nagar police station and begun questioning the accused. They are verifying the victim's claims, including threats made to her and her family.

Baba Balaknath and his associates have not yet publicly responded to the allegations, and the police have yet to make any arrests in the ongoing investigation.