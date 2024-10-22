UP constable, on her way to break Karwa Chauth fast, raped by neighbour who offered lift

A police constable was raped in Kanpur while she was on her way to her in-laws house to celebrate Karwa Chauth, reports news agency PTI. The accused, identified as Kallu, aka Dharmendra Paswan (34), offered the woman constable a lift while she was on her way to break her fast after finishing her shift. Finding her alone, he took her to an adjacent field and committed the crime. The accused was arrested just hours after the incident, thanks to swift action by the police.(PTI)

In a brave attempt to defend herself, the 29-year-old bit the finger of the accused. An FIR was filed and the accused was arrested just hours after the incident, thanks to swift action by the police.

This disturbing event has raised concerns about women's safety in the state. However, the Uttar Pradesh government has reported significant progress in prosecuting crimes and serious offenses.

According to the UP government, "Over the past seven and a half years, the Directorate has successfully prosecuted over 80,000 criminals in the state.

"In addition, 54 criminals received the death penalty, in cases involving women, 28,700 criminals were punished for serious offences, including sexual assault and crimes under the POCSO Act, as stated in government's official record.

Woman poisons husband on Karwa Chauth

In another shocking incident, a woman allegedly poisoned her husband's food, resulting in his death just hours after she observed a fast for his long life on Karwa Chauth. The incident took place on Sunday in Ismailpur village, according to local police.

The victim, 32-year-old Shailesh Kumar, was reportedly killed by his wife, Savita, who harbored suspicions that he was having an affair. Police officials from the Kada Dham station revealed that Savita had been involved in the traditional rituals of Karwa Chauth, during which married women fast for the well-being of their husbands.

On the day of the festival, Shailesh was busy making arrangements while Savita observed her fast. Tensions escalated between the couple in the evening after Savita broke her fast, leading to a heated argument. However, the conflict appeared to subside shortly after.

After the couple had dinner together, Savita asked Shailesh to fetch something from the neighbour's house. She then fled while he was away.

Shailesh was later rushed to a local community health center, where he managed to record a video statement accusing Savita of poisoning his food, as reported by his brother, Akhilesh. Tragically, despite receiving treatment, Shailesh succumbed to the effects of the poisoning.