UP: Woman poisons husband after keeping Karwa Chauth fast for him in Kaushambi

A woman poisoned her husband's food and killed him, mere hours after she had held a fast for his long life on Karwa Chauth on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, reported news agency PTI. Representative image: A woman poisoned her husband's food and killed him, she held a fast praying for his long life on the festival of Karwa Chauth(Unsplash)

Shailesh Kumar, 32, from Ismailpur village was allegedly killed by his wife Savita, because she suspected he was having an affair with another woman, officials from the Kada Dham police station told NDTV.

Police officials said Savita had observed a fast as a part of the Karwa Chauth rituals and Shailesh had been making arrangements for the festival since morning.

In the evening, after Savita broke her fast, the couple got into an argument, though things had cooled down immediately after, officials said.

After the couple had dinner together, Savita asked Shailesh to fetch something from the neighbour's house. She then fled while he was away.

Soon after, Shailesh was rushed to the local community health centre, where he recorded a video statement alleging that Savita had poisoned his food, according to his brother Akhilesh. The man died during treatment at the hospital.

Shailesh's family filed a complaint against Savita and a case was registered against her under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 123 (poisoning) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, reported PTI.

Kaushambi district's superintendent of police Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava told NDTV, “A case has been registered, the woman has been arrested and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.”

In another tragic incident on Karwa Chauth, a wife ended her life by throwing herself in front of a moving train in Harmara in Jaipur, reported PTI. Shortly after witnessing her death, her husband also died by suicide on the same night.

The woman allegedly died by suicide after having an argument with her husband about him arriving late.