Telangana’s economy continues to remain strong and resilient, supported by growth in agriculture, industry and services, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Monday. Telangana’s economy remains resilient: Governor on Budget opening day

Delivering his maiden address at the joint session of the state legislature at the commencement of the budget session, Shukla said the government had taken several focused measures to strengthen the state’s economy over the last two years.

He said agricultural productivity has improved through better irrigation support and initiatives focusing on farmers. At the same time, industrial growth has been encouraged through investment promotion and improved ease of doing business, while the services sector has continued to expand with growth in IT, trade, tourism and other emerging three areas.

“These coordinated efforts across sectors have contributed to the state’s strong and sustained economic growth,” he said.

He explained how the state government had adopted the “CURE–PURE–RARE” framework as a polycentric development strategy to ensure balanced growth beyond Hyderabad. “Under this framework, the Core Urban Region (CURE) will evolve into a net-zero, knowledge-driven global hub, the Peri-Urban Region (PURE) will emerge as a manufacturing and logistics engine and the Rural Agri Region (RARE) will be revitalised through climate-smart agriculture, eco-tourism and food processing,” he said.

Highlighting infrastructure initiatives, the Governor said the government had proposed radial roads to improve connectivity between the Outer Ring Road and the Regional Ring Road, facilitating smoother traffic and economic activity.

He also mentioned the development of a Greenfield Hyderabad–Amaravati Expressway, connecting Hyderabad through the proposed Future City and Amaravati up to Bandar Port, which is expected to strengthen regional connectivity and improve the movement of goods and people.

“The Union government has also announced three high-speed bullet train corridors from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, and the state government will work to develop Shamshabad as a major bullet train hub,” he said.

The Governor also highlighted the Future City Development Authority (FCDA), established in March 2025, which covers about 765 sq km across 56 villages and seven mandals. “The project will anchor industrial and urban growth in the PURE region. At its centre will be Bharat Future City, a 30,000-acre greenfield smart city based on the 15-minute city model, designed with walkable and mixed use neighbourhoods,” he said.

On the investment front, Shukla said Telangana continues to remain a preferred destination for global investors. The state government’s participation in international forums such as the World Economic Forum has helped secure investments that are expected to generate significant employment, he said.

“IT exports from Telangana have reached ₹3.13 lakh crore, supporting more than 939,000 jobs. The state has also launched the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025–2030, aiming to attract ₹15,000 crore in investments and generate 300,00 jobs,” he said.

The Governor explained various initiatives taken by the state government in agriculture, irrigation, women empowerment, education, employment generation and welfare sectors.

The Governor’s address witnessed protests from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members, who raised slogans during the speech.

The assembly will discuss the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address on March 17 and 18, while deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state annual budget on March 20, the assembly secretariat said.