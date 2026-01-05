Telugu woman found murdered in her ex-boyfriend's flat in the US

A 27-year-old Telugu woman from Hyderabad, Nikitha Rao Godishala, was found dead with stab injuries in her ex-boyfriend's home in Maryland, US on Saturday, her family members said on Monday. Representative photo. (Pexel)

Her cousin, Saraswati Godishala, in a representation to the Indian embassy authorities in the US, said Nikitha was found murdered at 10100, Twin Rivers Road, Columbia, Maryland the residence of her ex-boyfriend 26-year-old Arjun Sharma. Her car was also found parked at the same location, she said.

Saraswati said Arjun had requested money from her and Nikitha on December 27. “My sister asked me to help with around US$ 3-5000. I sent him US$ 4,500, out of which he returned US$ 3500. Arjun had contacted me again on January 2 and requested me for additional US$ 1000, which I denied,” she said.

She said Nikitha followed up with Arjun by requesting the remaining US$ 1000 on December 31. “Based on the information I received, Nikitha was last seen with Arjun. A missing complaint was raised with Maryland police after 24 hours on December 1. Maryland police after their investigation informed that Arjun was the prime suspect in this murder case,” she said.

Saraswati alleged that Arjun allegedly made unauthorised financial transactions of about US$ 3,500 from Nikitha’s bank account before fleeing the United States under the pretext of a hand injury and urgent medical treatment. “As per travel details, he arrived in India at approximately 2.30 am on January 4,” she said.

She requested the Embassy’s immediate intervention to coordinate with the US authorities for a swift and thorough investigation, ensure necessary consular support to Nikitha’s family, and expedite the repatriation of her mortal remains to India at the earliest.

“We seek your urgent assistance to ensure justice and dignity for my cousin Nikitha,” Saraswati said.

According to the information from the Howard County police, Arjun had filed a missing person's complaint on January 2, alleging that he last saw Nikitha on New Year's Eve, at his apartment in Maryland city. A day later, on January 3, detectives found Nikitha Godishala dead at his home.

The police believe Sharma killed Nikitha shortly after 7 pm on December 31. The cops have charged the ex-boyfriend with first and second-degree murder, and a hunt is on to arrest him.

According to her family members, Nikitha studied pharmacy at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University from June 2015 to September 2021. During her course, she worked at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals, Secunderabad, as a Clinical Pharmacist intern for a year and a half and then Clinical Data Specialist for two years.

She then moved to the US for a master's in health information technology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She joined Vheda Health in Columbia, Maryland in February 2025 as a Data and Strategy Analyst.

Before joining Vheda Health, Nikitha was employed at the Management Sciences for Health for over a year, as a Data Analysis and Visualisation Specialist (Technical Advisor).

The Indian embassy said that it is in touch with Nikitha's family. The embassy has assured the family that all possible consular help will be given and that Indian officials were working with local authorities on the case.