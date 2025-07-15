Tesla showroom opens in Mumbai, cars to start from 60 lakh

Tesla has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of its Model Y electric vehicle, priced from ₹60 lakh (approximately $70,000), as the company opens its first showroom in Mumbai today. People are seen outside the Tesla showroom ahead of its opening in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Located at the upscale Maker Maxity Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the sleek new showroom marks Tesla’s long-anticipated debut in the world’s third-largest automobile market.

Police were stationed outside the showroom as VIPs including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik arrived for the inauguration.

The Tesla logo was prominently displayed in black against a minimalist white wall, while a partially covered Model Y stood behind glass panels, drawing a small but curious crowd.

How much will Tesla cars cost in India?

Tesla is initially offering two versions of the Model Y in India: the rear-wheel drive model priced at ₹60.1 lakh ($70,000) and the long-range variant at ₹67.8 lakh ($79,000). These prices are significantly higher than in other markets — the same vehicle starts at ₹38.6 lakh ($44,990) in the US, ₹30.5 lakh ($36,700) in China (263,500 yuan), and ₹46 lakh ($53,700) in Germany (€45,970) — a disparity largely due to India’s steep import duties.

Despite the higher price point, Tesla is expected to target India’s wealthy urban consumers, joining a premium EV segment dominated by German automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. While Tesla enters a market still dominated by petrol and diesel vehicles, India’s EV sector is gradually gaining momentum, with mass-market manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra leading the charge.

India currently aims to increase EVs to 30% of total car sales by 2030, up from just 4% today, through tax breaks and incentives aimed at foreign automakers.