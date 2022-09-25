'Tharoor sacrificial lamb, Gehlot regent': Amit Malviya's dig at Congress poll

BJP's Amit Malviya on Sunday said someone should tell Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor that he is a mere sacrificial lamb while Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is the new regent in the presidential election of the party, which he called a 'hogwash'. The jibe came ahead of the Congress legislature party's crucial meeting in Rajasthan today in which the party is likely to discuss the change in the government in the state. Also Read | ‘His only contribution…’: Congress leader’s stinging critique of Shashi Tharoor

"Why is the Congress going through the motions of electing a new CM in Rajasthan unless Ashok Gehlot's coronation as President is a done deal even before the nominations? The election is a hogwash," Malviya tweeted.

Tharoor vs Gehlot official: MP's team collects papers for Congress chief poll

Shashi Tharoor became the first official candidate for the upcoming party election after his representative collected the nomination form on Saturday. Ashok Gehlot has also made it official that he will be contesting the election. The meeting at his residence today triggered speculations that he might resign from the chief minister's post even before filing the nomination for the election.

In the case of a clear battle between Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot, many Congress leaders have kept Gehlot ahead of Shashi Tharoor - mostly because of Tharoor's association with the rebel G-23 group. However, the party leadership has asked Congressmen to not comment on any possible candidate. Sonia Gandhi has believed to have told both Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor that she takes a neutral stance.

The Rajasthan dilemma cropped up after Rahul Gandhi emphasised that one man-one post principle should be adhered to. Before that Gehlot reportedly said that one person can continue to be the minister even after becoming the party president. However, he later said that he only said that he wanted to work for his home state Rajasthan all his life, even if he is elected the president of the party.

