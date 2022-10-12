Home / India News / THE rankings: IISc top in Indian institutes, major IITs continue boycott | List

Updated on Oct 12, 2022

Six universities made their debut in Times Higher Education (THE) rankings this year, with Shoolini University attaining the highest among new entrants in the 351-400 band.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) retained its spot as the highest-ranking Indian university in the 2023 edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings. Meanwhile, major IITs including those in Delhi, Roorkee, Kanpur, Mumbai, and Kharagpur continued to boycott the rankings for 3rd year in a row citing issues of 'transparency' in the ranking parameters. With 75 institutes featuring in THE's 2023 ranking, India became the 6th most represented country in the list.

Five Indian universities made it into the world's top 500 varsities – IISc, Bengaluru; JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Mysore; Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan; Alagappa University, Karaikudi; and Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam.

IISc has been placed in the 251-300 bracket, jumping one ranking band from last year. MGU, which was tied at the third spot, jumped two ranking bands, from 601-800 in the 2022 ranking to 401-500 in the latest tally. In total, 22 Indian universities made it below rank 800 - three of which were debutant entries.

Six universities made their debut in THE rankings this year, with Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences attaining the highest among new entrants in the 351-400 band and jumping straight to the joint second-highest spot in the country.

Institutes / UniversitiesRanking band
Indian Institute of Science251-300
JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research351-400
Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences351-400
Alagappa University401-500
Mahatma Gandhi Unviversity401-500
IIT, Ropar 501-600
IIFT, Hyderabad501-600
Jamia Milia Islamia501-600
Saveetha University501-600
Banaras Hindu University601-800
Delhi Technological University601-800
Graphic Era University601-800
IIT Indore601-800
IIIT, Delhi601-800
Jamia Hamdard University601-800
Jawaharlal Nehru University601-800
Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education601-800
KIIT University601-800
MM University601-800
NIT Silchar601-800
Savitribai Phule Pune Univ601-800
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology601-800

THE World University Rankings 2023 include 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions. The rankings are based on 13 parameters that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The University of Oxford topped the list for the seventh consecutive year, followed by Harvard University. The University of Cambridge jumped to joint third from joint fifth last year. The United States is the most-represented country overall with 177 institutions in the overall ranking list.

