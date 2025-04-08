This is the best company to work in India, according to LinkedIn. It's not Amazon, Google or Zomato

Business and employment-oriented social networking platform LinkedIn on Tuesday released its ninth annual Top Companies list comes in, highlighting the top 25 workplaces to grow career in India. The list is entirely based on LinkedIn data.(REUTERS/Representative)

The list, entirely based on LinkedIn data, is made using methodology that evaluates companies on multiple elements of career progression like how employees are upskilling, getting promoted while at the company, and more, according to the platform.

According to the list of 25 LinkedIn Top Companies, with more than 5,000 employees, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured the top rank, followed by Accenture, Infosys, Fidelity Investments and Cognizant securing ranks two to five, respectively.

Here's 25 LinkedIn Top Companies in India list

1. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a global leader in IT services and consulting. The company offers a wide range of services including software development, business solutions, and outsourcing, catering to clients worldwide.

2. Accenture

Accenture, based in Ireland's Dublin, is a leading global professional services company offering management consulting, technology services, and outsourcing. It helps businesses across diverse industries—such as aerospace, banking, healthcare, and high-tech—improve their performance and efficiency.

3. Infosys

Infosys, headquartered in Karnataka's Bengaluru and founded in 1981, is a global IT and consulting services provider. The company delivers software development, maintenance, and various IT services across industries like automotive, healthcare, retail, insurance, and oil and gas.

4. Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments, founded in 1946 and based in US city of Boston, is a prominent financial services corporation offering investment management, retirement planning, and brokerage services to both individuals and institutions.

5. Cognizant

Cognizant, founded in 1994, is a multinational technology company that provides IT services, including digital transformation, technology consulting, and operations. Its solutions cover areas like automation, software engineering, and quality assurance.

6. Oracle

Oracle Corporation, founded in 1977, specialises in database software, cloud-engineered systems, and enterprise software products. The company supports clients across industries like hospitality, media, life sciences, education, and public safety.

7. JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase, a multinational investment bank and financial services company, offers services in asset management, investment banking, and commercial banking. The firm has been operational for over 150 years.

8. Amazon

Amazon, a global tech giant, operates one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world, providing a wide range of products and services. It is also a leader in cloud computing, AI, and digital streaming services for individuals and organisations.

9. Alphabet Inc.

Based in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc. is the parent company of Google. It offers a wide range of internet-related services and products, including online advertising, search engines, and consumer electronics like Pixel phones and Google Nest devices.

10. The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC)

DTCC, established in 1973 and headquartered in New York, provides clearing and settlement services for financial transactions. Its services include wealth management, institutional trade processing, and asset servicing.

11. Capgemini

Headquartered in Paris, Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. The company operates across industries like telecommunications, manufacturing, energy, and automotive.

12. Salesforce

Salesforce, based in San Francisco, is a cloud software provider specialising in customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. Founded in 1999, its products include Slack, Tableau, MuleSoft, and AgentForce.

13. Synopsys Inc.

Synopsys, founded in 1986, is a provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP). The company offers solutions in AI, cloud computing, data analytics, and design technology.

14. Continental

Continental AG, founded in 1871 and based in Hannover, is an automotive manufacturing company known for its tires, brake systems, and other automotive technologies. The company is a leader in areas like autonomous mobility, AI, and material development.

15. Wells Fargo

Founded in 1852, Wells Fargo is a global financial services company based in the United States. It offers services in community banking, wealth management, and investment banking.

16. HCLTech

HCLTech, based in Noida and founded in 1999, is a global technology services company providing engineering solutions, digital services, and IT outsourcing to industries like retail, manufacturing, and energy.

17. ServiceNow

Founded in 2004, ServiceNow is a software company that provides a cloud-based platform designed to automate business processes, including IT, HR, and customer service operations.

18. Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a multinational investment banking and financial services firm, has been in operation for over 80 years. It provides wealth management, sales, trading, and investment management services.

19. Mastercard

Founded in 1966, Mastercard is a global payment technology company that enables secure electronic payments via credit, debit, and prepaid cards for consumers and businesses worldwide.

20. RTX

RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies), based in Arlington, Virginia, is an aerospace and defense company providing advanced systems and services to military, government, and commercial customers.

21. Stripe

Founded in 2009 and based in San Francisco, Stripe is a fintech company that offers payment processing and financial services to businesses. Its services include pricing, billing, payment links, and invoicing solutions.

22. Atlassian

Founded in 2002 in Sydney, Atlassian is an Australian technology company specialising in software development and collaboration tools. Its flagship products include Jira, a project management tool, and Confluence, a team collaboration platform.

23. MSCI Inc.

MSCI Inc., headquartered in New York, is a leading provider of investment decision support tools, offering indices, portfolio risk, and performance analytics to global investors.

24. Eli Lilly and Company

Founded in 1876 and based in Indianapolis, Eli Lilly is a global pharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and manufacturing healthcare products, including drugs for various conditions.

25. American Express

Founded in 1850, American Express is a global financial services company specialising in payment solutions. It offers credit cards, payment processing systems, and travel-related services, including trip planning and business travel management.