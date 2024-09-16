World's largest American Express office is in Gurgaon. Indian techie gives full tour

American Express opened its largest office in Gurgaon earlier this year in a sprawling campus that is nearly one million square feet. Employees moved to the new facility at the end of May. The American Express Gurgaon campus has received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification for Building Design and Construction (BD+C) Core and Shell Development.

The Gurgaon campus has many facilities, including an on-site gym and a food court that offers a variety of cuisines, with a live kitchen.

A man who works at American Express as an Analyst gave an office tour of the Gurgaon office.

"POV : You work at American Express. @americanexpress Gurgaon new campus AEIC-74A what a piece of art," the person said in the caption of the Instagram Reels.

People who watched the office tour were left impressed, with many of them asking of American Express has openings in India and if yes, how they can apply for a job.

The video features an elaborate food court with counters for healthy meal bowls, South Indian and North Indian cuisines, and a pan Asian menu. The campus, located in sector 74 A of Gurgaon, has a Cult gym for employees.

Other features include an electric vehicle (EV) charging facility, renewable energy sources such as solar thermal power to provide hot water and lighting, as well as waste management and water reclamation.

While the walls of the office building have beautiful Indian art on them, there are also vintage-looking vehicles placed inside as part of the decor.

During work breaks, employees can use “quiet rooms”, a terrace and recreational rooms, which include table games. The Gurgaon Amex office also has an on-site healthcare facility to provide medical support for employees.

"The new office building provides a modern, energy efficient workspace that will enable our teams to continue driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers world-wide,” Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express, India, was quoted as saying in a statement in May.

American Express has additional facilities in Gurgaon as well as in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune.