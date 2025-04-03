Panchayat season 4 officially announced: Fans excited as Prime Video announces release date of Jitendra Kumar's cult hit

After the massive success of three seasons, Panchayat has emerged as a fan favourite. Now, as the series completes five years, the makers have made an exciting announcement with a fun video about the release of Season 4, and fans can't keep calm. (Also Read: Jitendra Kumar reveals whether he had a fallout with Panchayat makers TVF: ‘There was a misunderstanding’) Prime Video confirms the release date of the season 4 of the hit series Panchayat.

Prime Video announces Panchayat season 4 release date

On April 3, Prime Video took to Instagram and shared a video collaborating with social media influencers like Bhupendra Jogi, Darshan Magdum, and others to announce the release of Season 4. In the video, actress Gia Manek, best known for playing Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, was seen washing books before joking that Panchayat has taken credit for all the memes on social media. She was also seen criticising the meme, “Ek-ek chai hojaaye (Shall we have tea together?)”, saying, "It's just a sentence."

This was followed by Jitendra Kumar saying, "Internet wants a meme that goes viral all over the world. Don't run after being viral, create a moment." He then switched his character from Abhishek to Jeetu Bhai from Kota Factory and asked, "Panchayat has turned five now; where do you see yourself in five years?" He then revealed that the new season of Panchayat is coming this year itself. Gia then asked, "If it's coming this year, then can we drink green tea while sitting on a tank?" However, Jitendra runs away without replying to her. The makers revealed at the end of the video that the show is set to premiere on July 2.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement. One of the comments read, "Is universe ko kya naam du?" (What should I name this universe?). Another wrote, "Prime is doing the real multiverse of madness." Another commented, "We got this collab before GTA 6!" while another joked, "Brainrot final boss."

About Panchayat

Panchayat is a comedy-drama that follows the journey of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who, due to limited job opportunities, takes up the role of secretary at a panchayat office in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh. In the upcoming season, get ready to see Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the beloved villagers of Phulera navigate new challenges and embark on quirky adventures.

Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Akshat Vijaywargiya, Panchayat Season 4 will feature the much-loved returning cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.