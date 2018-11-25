Delhi Police arrest 3 suspected terrorists planning strike in national capital

Days after the Delhi Police sounded an alert for two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives who had reportedly sneaked into the city, the special cell arrested three alleged terrorists early on Sunday and seized hand grenades and weapons from them. Police said that the men allegedly planned to carry out a terror strike in the national capital.

Police said the three men, all from Kashmir, were arrested from near a tourist information centre. They were identified as Tahir Ali Khan from Tral, Haris Mushtaq Khan from Budgam and Asif Suhail Nadaf. Three hand grenades and two pistols were recovered from them. “They are being questioned to know motives and source of weapons,” an officer said.

Police on Tuesday sounded an alert in Delhi and released photographs of two alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives who could try to carry out a terror attack in the city. The alert came on an intelligence input in wake of Sunday’s grenade attack at a religious congregation in Amritsar that left three people dead and 20 others injured.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 16:52 IST