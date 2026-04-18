'TMC, DMK missed opportunity': PM Modi attacks state governments ahead of polls

Ahead of polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), saying they had missed an opportunity to deliver development in his address to the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation. (@NarendraModi)

PM Modi was addressing the nation a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 failed to clear Lok Sabha amid a united front from the Opposition.

Also read | 'Congress, Oppn parties committed foeticide': PM Modi after women's quota bill setback

The Prime Minister also lashed out at the Opposition over what he claimed was the “bhrun hatya” or foeticide of Centre's "honest attempts" at providing equality to women.

“This was an attempt to give more voice to every state in the Parliament. Whether states are small or big, whether they have more population or less, this was an attempt to ensure equal distribution of power. But the Congress and its allies committed foeticide of this honest attempt in front of the whole country. They have committed foeticide,” PM Modi said in the video address.

Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi said parties like the Congress, TMC, SP, and DMK are culprit of this foeticide.

“They are the culprits of the Constitution and the Nari Shakti. Congress hates the subject of women reservation,” he said, adding that the women of our country will give befitting reply to Congress and its allies.

Women's quota bill Under the Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased up to 816 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

A two-thirds majority was required to pass the crucial bill, but the ruling BJP-led alliance could not muster the numbers.

During the voting on the bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday night, 298 members voted in its support, while 230 MPs voted against it.

Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.