‘Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces’: PM tweets on Victory Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the valour and sacrifice by the Indian armed forces as he tweeted on the occasion of the 50th Vijay Diwas (Victory Day), which is celebrated to mark the creation of Bangladesh following Pakistan's defeat in the 1971 war. He also said President Ram Nath Kovind's presence in Dhaka is of "special significance to every Indian".

"On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

The President is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh to take part in the celebrations of Victory Day. He has been invited to the celebration as "guest of honour" by Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid.

As part of the celebration, President Kovind is also scheduled to inaugurate the renovated Sri Ramna Kali Mandir, which was completely destroyed by Pakistani forces during Operation Searchlight in 1971, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed on Wednesday.

A 122-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces will participate in this parade in the celebration parade.

Meanwhile, in India, PM Modi will participate in the homage and reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), as a part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations on 16 December last year, the Prime Minister lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

He also lit four flames that were to traverse along with different directions. Since then, these four flames have traversed across the length and breadth of the country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala.

The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of the 1971 war.

On Thursday, during the Homage Ceremony, these four flames will be merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

(With agency inputs)

