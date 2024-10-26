Traffic cop carried on bonnet for 100m, car driver arrested

A traffic police officer was carried on the bonnet of a car when the driver attempted to evade a routine inspection in Shivamogga. The driver, identified as Mithun Jagdale, a resident of Bhadravati, reportedly ignored police signals to stop, putting the officer in harm’s way, officers aware of the matter said on Friday. The driver, identified as Mithun Jagdale, a resident of Bhadravati, reportedly ignored police signals to stop, putting the officer in harm’s way, police said.

The incident occurred around 1.30pm on Thursday near Sahyadri College, where East Shivamogga traffic police were conducting vehicle checks. Jagdale, when signaled to halt, allegedly continued driving forward. Prabhu, a police officer who was positioned in front of the car, was forced to cling on to the bonnet to avoid being hit.

According to witnesses and footage circulating on social media, the argument escalated when Prabhu stood in front of the car to prevent Jagdale from leaving the scene. At this point, Jagdale accelerated, forcing Prabhu to cling to the bonnet, following which the accused allegedly continued to drive for almost 100 metres before eventually halting and fleeing the scene.

Jagdale reportedly drove for about 100 metres, from the college’s second gate to a nearby crossroad, with Officer Prabhu on the car’s bonnet. Fortunately, the driver eventually stopped, and no injuries were reported, investigators said.

Kote circle inspector Harish Patil said, “The incident occurred in front of Sahyadri College gate. We have booked the driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty). Jagdale was produced before the Shivamogga JMFC court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.”