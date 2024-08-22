Tripura: At least 12 killed after heavy rain causes floods; over 65,000 displaced

Agartala: At least 12 people were killed after heavy rainfall in Tripura’s capital city Agartala led to floods due to overflowing Gomati River, with nearly 65,400 people being displaced, officials said on Wednesday. The state government has announced a holiday for all educational institutions for Thursday and Friday. (HT sourced photo)

Landslides occurred in 2,032 locations, out of which 1,789 areas have been cleared and the restoration work is going on in full swing, said an official. Officials said that water Level of rivers in six locations across the State is above the danger mark in Dhalai, Khowai, South Tripura, West Tripura, North Tripura and Unakoti Districts.

“Tripura received one of the highest levels of rainfall in last 24 hours on 22.08.2024 notably in South Tripura District (Bogafa: 493.6 mm), Sepahijala District (Sonamura: 293.4 mm), West Tripura District (Agartala: 233 mm) and Gomati District (Udaipur: 155 mm). As a result, the whole State is affected with floods very badly. Particularly Gomati, South Tripura, Unakoti and West Tripura Districts have been severely affected,” reads a press communique from Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department on Thursday evening.

Moreover, 844 poles were broken and 151 transformer, 310 Km conductors and 2 sub-stations were damaged due to heavy rainfall.

An official of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) had earlier in the day said that nearly 34,100 people from 6,620 families have taken shelter in 346 relief camps spread across eight districts of Tripura.

On the government opening floodgates at Dumboor dam, which is the reservoir of Gumti hydro-electric power project at Gomati district, Tripura power minister Ratan Lal Nath said no such steps were taken and excessive water overflew from the dam after water crossed the reservoir’s holding capacity of 94 meter.

“No gate of Gumti hydro-electric project has been opened. The reservoir’s capacity is to hold water up to 94 meters. Water will automatically escape through the gate when it crosses this mark. There is no reason to panic as the administration is fully aware of the situation,” the minister said in a social media post.

Chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday visited the flood affected areas and took stock of the situation. He said the officials in different districts are working to extend support to the flood-affected people. He also urged all social organisations to extend their assistance in this crisis.

“I urge all those who may be affected by the flooding to please cooperate with the authorities and move to the shelter houses immediately. Your safety is our top priority”, CM Saha wrote on his official X account.

Meanwhile, 120 NDRF personnel landed at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, followed by a second MI-17 helicopter. Four columns of personnel were also deployed by the Assam Rifles for the rescue operation along with the civil administration.

“Rescue operations underway! We’ve deployed an MI-17 helicopter to Amarpur to evacuate stranded persons. This is part of our sustained efforts to provide critical support & assistance to flood-affected areas. We’re committed to reaching those in need,” Saha said.

This comes after Saha apprised Union home minister Amit Shah of the flood situation and said that the Centre has assured to send National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams apart from boats and helicopters.

“120 NDRF personnel have already landed at MBB Airport in three aircrafts of the Indian Air Force. They will soon start rescue operations in flood-affected areas. I thank honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and honourable Home Minister Amit Shah for standing with people of Tripura in this tough time”, CM Saha said in post in Facebook.

“ Spoke with CM Tripura, Dr Manik Saha Ji, and took stock of the flood situation in the state. The Centre is rushing teams of NDRF, apart from boats and helicopters, to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations. Assured of all possible assistance from the Centre as and when required. The Modi government firmly stands with our sisters and brothers in Tripura during this hour of crisis”, Shah said in a post on X.

In the last 24 hours, Agartala recorded 233 mm, considered to be the highest rainfall ever recorded in the capital. According to the Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD), rainfall is likely reduce from Thursday evening, red alert in all the districts has been maintained.

An IMD official stated that low pressure area on Bangladesh and other neighbouring areas continued today and it is expected to move westward across the Bay of Bengal in the coming 48 hours. A cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal’s northern part and adjoining areas on Friday.

The state has also announced closure of all educational institutions, including government, government-aided, and private (schools, colleges and state-run universities), which have been shut since Tuesday, until further notice.

Till late night on Wednesday, West Tripura district magistrate Vishal Kumar and others were seen on the ground in Agartala and adjoining areas as evacuation of people from the flood-affected areas are going on as the administration announced to stay away from vulnerable areas.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed condolence over the deaths and stressed that the central and state governments should take immediate relief and rehabilitation measures.

“Deeply concerned about the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall in Tripura where many people have lost their lives, and about 5,600 families have sought refuge in relief camps,” he said.