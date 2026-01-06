TVK chief Vijay summoned for questioning by CBI in Karur stampede case on Jan 12

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay to appear before it on January 12 for questioning in the Karur stampede case, officials said on Tuesday. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay (TVK/ANI)

The federal agency has already questioned several office bearers of the TVK.

The stampede occurred on September 27 last year, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, during a political rally organised by TVK. The event, which drew a massive crowd at the designated venue, turned chaotic, resulting in the death of 41 people and injuries to scores of people.

The Supreme Court, which ordered the CBI to investigate the case on October 26, had noted that statements by senior Tamil Nadu police officers defending their subordinates after the incident had eroded public trust and underscored the need for an “impartial, independent and unbiased” inquiry to restore faith in the criminal justice system.

Officials said investigators have visited the stampede site a couple of times, collected documentary and digital evidence and questioned over 200 people so far. Those questioned include victims’ families, party workers, local cops, district administration officials, and event organisers.

The TVK and its officers are being questioned about the event’s approval, crowd management arrangements, and security measures.