Two gelatin sticks were recovered near a route linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Sunday, police said, adding that the source of the explosives is being investigated. Two gelatin sticks found near Modi’s event route in Bengaluru

The explosives were found near Tataguni, close to Vaderahalli Gate, within the limits of the Kaggallipura police station on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said. The location lies close to the route linked to the Prime Minister’s movement schedule for travelling to the Art of Living International Center on Kanakapura Road.

“An Anti-Sabotage Check team conducting security inspections ahead of the Prime Minister’s convoy movement found the gelatin sticks near a compound wall beside a bridge, about 20 metres from the roadside,” central range deputy inspector general S Girish told reporters.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot after the recovery and launched searches in nearby areas connected to the Prime Minister’s movement, police said.

Investigators said that Bengaluru police had received a threatening phone call early in the morning. According to police, the unidentified caller warned that explosions would take place near Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport and the Art of Living Ashram.

Following the threat call, Bengaluru police alerted security agencies and Ramanagara district police. Search operations were carried out at several locations linked to the Prime Minister’s visit. “Nothing suspicious was found near HAL Airport during the inspection. However, two gelatin sticks were recovered near the Art of Living route during the anti-sabotage check,” a senior police officer aware of the matter said.

Police later detained a 40-year-old man from his residence near Koramangala for questioning. Officers said that he had allegedly made similar hoax threat calls during previous visits by senior political leaders and other VIPs to Bengaluru. “Earlier, he used to make fake threat calls, and in some cases he was let off after warnings due to concerns regarding his mental condition,” a police officer said.

Police, however, said initial inquiry had not established any direct connection between the detained man and the gelatin sticks recovered near the route. “During preliminary enquiry it was found that the detainee has no links with the gelatin sticks,” the officer added.

Police said the gelatin sticks had been safely disposed of and that investigations were continuing to determine who had left them near the roadside. “The gelatin sticks have been safely disposed of. These sticks are being used in stone quarrying. We are now investigating who threw these sticks,” said DIG Girish after visiting the spot.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas, analysing mobile call records and reviewing the detained man’s background as part of the inquiry. The man is being questioned at an undisclosed location, police said.

Security arrangements across Bengaluru remained on alert during the Prime Minister’s visit, with additional police deployment along major roads and sensitive public locations connected to his movement in the city.