Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 15:48 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assumed charge of his office on Friday afternoon, and has decided to prove his majority on the floor of the assembly on Saturday. At 1 pm on Friday, Uddhav Thackeray went to Mantralay, the state government headquarters at Nariman point, accompanied by his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, and other senior Sena leaders.

The chief minister also paid respects at Hutatma Chowk in South Mumbai, which houses the memorial for the ‘Samyukta Maharashtra’ Movement for the inclusion of the island of Mumbai in Maharashtra in 1960.

The state government has convened a special session of the assembly for its floor test on Saturday. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which has submitted the letters of the support of 166 MLAs while staking claim to form the government, has been asked by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to submit letters of support by December 3. The MVA claims that its support base has grown to 170 members in the 288-seat assembly.

Election of the new speaker of the Assembly is also expected to be held during the session.

On the recommendations of MVA government, the Maharashtra governor has appointed senior NCP legislator Dilip Walse Patil as protem speaker in the place of Kalidas Kolambkar.