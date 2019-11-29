e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker

The state government has convened a special session of the assembly for its floor test on Saturday. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which has submitted the letters of the support of 166 MLAs while staking claim to form the government, has been asked by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to submit letters of support by December 3.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2019 15:48 IST
Surendra Gangan
Surendra Gangan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray takes charge as Maharashtra CM. (ANI photo)
Uddhav Thackeray takes charge as Maharashtra CM. (ANI photo)
         

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assumed charge of his office on Friday afternoon, and has decided to prove his majority on the floor of the assembly on Saturday. At 1 pm on Friday, Uddhav Thackeray went to Mantralay, the state government headquarters at Nariman point, accompanied by his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, and other senior Sena leaders.

The chief minister also paid respects at Hutatma Chowk in South Mumbai, which houses the memorial for the ‘Samyukta Maharashtra’ Movement for the inclusion of the island of Mumbai in Maharashtra in 1960.

The state government has convened a special session of the assembly for its floor test on Saturday. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which has submitted the letters of the support of 166 MLAs while staking claim to form the government, has been asked by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to submit letters of support by December 3. The MVA claims that its support base has grown to 170 members in the 288-seat assembly.

Election of the new speaker of the Assembly is also expected to be held during the session.

On the recommendations of MVA government, the Maharashtra governor has appointed senior NCP legislator Dilip Walse Patil as protem speaker in the place of Kalidas Kolambkar.

tags
top news
PM Modi offers $450 mn development, anti-terror aid to Lanka
PM Modi offers $450 mn development, anti-terror aid to Lanka
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Zero to sold out in 10 days: Ford’s electric Mustang SUV gets massive response
Zero to sold out in 10 days: Ford’s electric Mustang SUV gets massive response
Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Ljungberg named interim head coach
Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Ljungberg named interim head coach
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News