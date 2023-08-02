UGC declares 20 universities as fake, not authorised to award degrees. Full list

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday announced that it has identified and declared 20 universities across India as "fake." These institutions are not authorized to grant any degrees to students. Among these universities, the highest number (eight) is located in Delhi. 20 universities across India have been recognised as 'fake'.

The UGC's move aims to protect students from falling into the trap of pursuing education from unaccredited and fraudulent institutions. It is important for students and their parents to verify the accreditation status of universities before enrolling.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree," a statement by UGC secretary Manish Joshi read.

List of fake universities released by the UGC

Delhi

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.

United Nations University, Delhi.

Vocational University, Delhi.

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110 008.

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi.

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033.

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkatta.

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, Thakurpurkur, Kolkata - 700063

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002

Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016.

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka.

Kerala

St. John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry

