A team of scientists from Delhi have reached Dehradun and they will take aerial reconnaissance in areas affected by the glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarkhand, Indian Air Force Public Relation Officer Wing Commander Indranil Nandi on Sunday.

"All the specialised personnel who were airlifted from Delhi have reached Dehradun. The airlifting of these personnel from Dehradun onwards to the affected areas will start at 6:45 am tomorrow," Nandi said while briefing media about the ongoing rescue operation led by the IAF in the state.

"Scientists with specialised equipment will also be taken to the areas for aerial reconnaissance. We will ensure that maximum bases are available to support the operations," he added.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Amrendra Kumar Sengar said, "Since the flow of water was very fast initially, bodies are being recovered far away from the incident site. Some are trapped in deep areas and others in tunnels, so there is an issue of access."

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that the rescue work at the National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC's) 900-meter long Tapovan Tunnel had to be halted due to a rise in water level.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) Public Relation Officer had earlier said that almost 30 labourers have been trapped inside tunnel number 1 in Tapovan area, adding that 12 workers were rescued from tunnel number 2 after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli.

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)