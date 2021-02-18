Uncertainty over Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, preparatory meetings yet to be held
- The preparatory meetings for the yatra are held every year in January and February.
By BD Kasniyal
Uncertainty looms large over this year’s Kailash Mansarovar yatra as preparatory meetings are yet to be held and the district administration has not got any information from the Centre whether it will be held this year or not.
The preparatory meetings for the yatra are held every year in January and February. The yatra from Lipulekh Pass commences every year from June to September. The yatra is managed by Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam with the help of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the local administration. Last year, due to Covid-19 epidemic, the yatra was not held.
RD Paliwal, in-charge district magistrate (DM) Pithoragarh, said they have not got any information about the yatra this year. “As of now, we don’t know whether it will be held or not,” he said.
Also read: Puducherry political crisis - LG orders floor test on Feb 22
Ashok Joshi, general manager, Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), said, generally, the preparatory meetings for the yatra are held in January and February every year. "First few meetings are convened by the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi followed by a meeting in Pithoragarh which is attended by the representatives from the KMVN, the district administration and the ITBP. But this year, no meeting has been convened so far and we don’t know whether yatra will be held this year or not," said Joshi, General manager, KMVN.
“After the first few meetings in Delhi, the schedule for the yatra is prepared and sent to all concerned agencies by February first week so that final preparations could be made from March when the snow starts melting on the track,” he said.
According to KMVN officials, who look after matters related to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in Uttarakhand, the sacred yatra costs around ₹1.75 lakh per pilgrim. The yatra is held every summer for 25 days, including 8 days in China.
From Lipulekh route through Uttarakhand, the yatra is conducted in 18 batches with up to 60 pilgrims in each batch, while from Nathu La route through Sikkim, the yatra is held in 10 batches with 50 pilgrims each.
The KMVN provides logistical support and facilities for the pilgrims through Uttarakhand route.
In 2019, when the yatra was held the last time, 998 pilgrims had visited Kailash Mansarovar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reality check for Chirag Paswan as more than 200 workers dump LJP to join JD (U)
- LJP's former secretary in Bihar, Keshav Singh accused Chirag Paswan of "selling" the party and hobnobbing with people involved in scams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Metro man' E Sreedharan joins BJP, says 'party can do justice to Kerala'
- Sreedharan’s entry will be a big boost to the saffron party in Kerala where it is a distant third-runner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19
- The senior NCP leader concluded the first phase of his statewide tour on February 14 in Jalgaon district and was about to start the second leg from February 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No link to farm stir': Narendra Tomar as BJP routed in Punjab local body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uncertainty over Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, preparatory meetings yet to be held
- The preparatory meetings for the yatra are held every year in January and February.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha has potential to emerge as global steel, aluminium hub: CM Naveen Patnaik
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 11-month shutdown, Kashmir train services may be partially restored
- The train in Kashmir runs in a standalone route from Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir in the south, to Baramulla in north Kashmir – a distance of 137 km.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Send some real tourists': Omar Abdullah stings foreign envoys' on visit to J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Rajasthan, petrol crosses ₹100-mark in Madhya Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delimitation exercise should be practicable, members suggest commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Roko: Uttarakhand farmers stage protests in Haridwar and US Nagar
- Farmer unions had given a call for a four-hour Rail Roko agitation across the country on Thursday as a part of their campaign against the three farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender gap in employability improving with Indian digital revolution: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flipkart signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to boost small-scale businesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry political crisis: LG orders floor test on Feb 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoists in Chhattisgarh kill villager suspected of being police informer
- It was the third instance in 24 days of Maoists killing a villager after branding him a police informer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox