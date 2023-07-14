‘He should resign..officially join BJP’: Owaisi jabs Kerala governor over remark on Uniform Civil Code

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday hit out at Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the latter's remarks on the Uniform Civil Code.



“If someone is voicing their concerns, it should be welcomed. Whatever people are saying the government will know and will keep all those sensitivities in mind”, Khan said while responding to a reporter's question on criticism around the UCC.



Hitting out at Khan, Owaisi said,"As a Governor he should not be showering praises on a Government. He should resign from the Governorship and officially join BJP..."



Earlier in the day, Owaisi hit out at the Centre over its proposal to implement the UCC, alleging it is being discussed to divert public attention from issues like poverty, unemployment, price rise and Chinese intrusion. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI file)

Owaisi said his party has sent its response along with ex-Supreme Court judge Gopala Gowda’s legal opinion on UCC to the law Commission which had appealed for suggestions on the common law code, PTI reported.



“This is not a coincidence that exactly after five years again the Law commission is undertaking this exercise. Like a clockwork, five or six months before the general elections BJP raises this issue. The aim is to vitiate the atmosphere and polarise the electorate so that they reap political gains in the coming 2024 elections,” Owaisi said.



Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for the Uniform Civil Code while addressing party workers in Bhopal. The prime minister said that Muslims were being misled in the name of UCC. "“If there is one law for one member in a house and another for the other, will the house be able to run? So how will the country be able to run with such a dual system?” he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON