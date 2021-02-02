IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Union Budget takes note of key 15th Finance Commission suggestions
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Union Budget takes note of key 15th Finance Commission suggestions

Key recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission (FC) -- the constitutional body that decides the shares of the Centre and states in all taxes and revenues -- found their way into the Union budget for 2022-21 presented on Monday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
READ FULL STORY
By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST

Key recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission (FC) -- the constitutional body that decides the shares of the Centre and states in all taxes and revenues -- found their way into the Union budget for 2022-21 presented on Monday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Separately, HT has learnt that the government has, in its action-taken report on the 15th FC’s report, accepted a recommendation to create a non-lapsable defence and security fund for the first time, but which was not part of the Budget announcements because its implementation will likely be taken up later.

The FC had proposed a dedicated non-lapsable fund called the “modernisation fund for defence and internal security,” or MEDIS. The total indicative size of the proposed fund over the period 2021-26 is Rs. 238,354 crore. The NK Singh-headed 15th FC submitted its final report to President Ram Nath Kovind on November 9.

Major recommendations of the 15th FC that were incorporated into the Union budget include a boost in health spending, higher borrowing limits for states and a consolidation of centrally sponsored schemes or public programmes implemented by states, but largely funded by the Union government.

The commission has made its recommendation public for the first time. It has suggested that 41% of the net proceeds of the Centre’s taxes be devolved to states over the next five years. This is nearly the same as the commission’s report for 2020-21. The previous FC had increased the devolution to states by 10 percentage points to 42%.

The one percentage point downward adjustment had to be done on account of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir being carved out into two Union territories—Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh -- in 2019.

The commission said it “recalibrated the relative shares of union and states in gross revenue receipts” by cutting the grants component by 1% to allow the Centre to find the resources for the defence fund.

To meet long-term expenses for defence infrastructure, the 15th FC recommended creation of a non-lapsable defence and internal security fund either through allocation from the divisible pool of funds shared by the Centre and states or through a cess. With its acceptance, a permanent defence fund for the country is set to be created for the first time.

“No recommendation of the 15th FC has been overtly rejected,” an official said, requesting not to be named.

Based on the recommendations of the 15th FC, the Union government will converge and cut down the number of centrally sponsored schemes to rationalize them, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

“On the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, we have undertaken a detailed exercise to rationalise and bring down the number of centrally sponsored schemes. This will enable consolidation of outlays for better impact,” Sitharaman said.

Boosting state governments’ finances, which have been hit both by the pandemic and poor realization of the Goods and Services Taxes (GST) because of the Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown imposed to curb its spread, the Budget has provisioned to allow states a normal ceiling of net borrowing at 4% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) for the year 2021-2022.

“A portion of this ceiling will be earmarked to be spent on incremental capital expenditure. Additional borrowing ceiling of 0.5% of GSDP will also be provided subject to conditions. States will be expected to reach a fiscal deficit of 3% of GSDP by 2023-24, as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission,” the finance minister said.

The 15th FC had recommended, based on uniform norms of assessing revenues and expenditure of the states and the Union, total revenue deficit grants of 294,514 crore over the award period for 17 states.

Accepting this proposal with a slightly lower allocation, Sitharaman said: “I have also provided, on the commission’s recommendation 118,452 crore as Revenue Deficit Grant to 17 states in 2021-2022, as against 74,340 crore to 14 states in 2020-2021.”

“The big relief for states I think is that the 15th FC has kept devolution of central taxes at 41% at a time when a lost of mistrust had crept in between Centre and states,” said Anil Desai, who had been a consultant to the 11th Finance Commission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

India spent 20,776 cr on border security after China row

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:37 AM IST
New Delhi: India spent 20,776 crore on the emergency purchase of weapons and systems to beef up its military capabilities to deal with new security challenges in the midst of a lingering border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh, where both armies have deployed a total of 100,000 soldiers and advanced weaponry in their forward and depth areas, budget documents showed on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Covid-19 vaccines given a special 35k cr allocation

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The Union government has decided to set aside 35,000 crore for coronavirus vaccine in the 2021-22 financial year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget on Monday, with the promise that more money will be committed if needed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

In pandemic age, 137% increase in budget on health, well-being

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
India’s overall allocation for health and well being has soared by 137% in the financial year 2021-22 to Rs
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Tagore, Oz win find space in FM speech

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:34 AM IST
New Delhi: Finance ministers delivering budgets have distinct rhetorical styles
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Highways to welfare funds: 4 poll-bound states get infra boost

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Investments on infrastructure projects ranging from fishing harbours to highways and metro rail networks, a welfare fund for tea garden workers and quotations from the poetry of Rabindranath Tagore and Thiruvalluvar in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech underscored the Centre’s focus on states headed for elections in the coming months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Budget a let-down, designed to deceive people, says Oppn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The Opposition parties on Monday asserted that the Union budget was a ‘let down like never before’ that will “deceive” people even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it a vision for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will the Budget alleviate distress?

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
India imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Long term finance and a bigger playing field for private sector to lead infra push

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The Narendra Modi government has set itself a target of creating a 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline by 2025
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Farmers, villages at heart of budget: PM

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Union Budget 2021-22 as “not just active but proactive” , and stressed that villages and farmers were “at its heart”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

States likely to face crisis as govt pegs tax share at 30%

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The 15th finance commission (FC) mandates a share of 41% in the Centre’s tax revenues for the states
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

In shadow of pandemic, Centre hikes capital, revenue spending

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
India, like the rest of the world, experienced an unprecedented economic disruption because of the Covid-19 pandemic, just a month-and-a-half after the 2020-21 Budget was presented in Parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt hikes capital expenditure by 34.5%

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday raised the government’s capital expenditure by 34
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Centre launches voluntary vehicle scrappage policy

By Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday announced a long-pending voluntary vehicle scrapping policy that is aimed at taking polluting, fuel-guzzling vehicles off the roads to reduce pollution and congestion
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

How the fiscal math changed during and after the pandemic?

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
When Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2020-21 Union Budget last year, she announced that the Revised Estimate (RE) for the 2019-20 fiscal deficit would be 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

What does the budget do to boost growth?

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:30 AM IST
The 2021-22 budget, on the face of it, has given a massive fiscal boost to the economy
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP