Union minister Ravneet Bittu calls Rahul Gandhi ‘No.1 terrorist’, Cong hits back

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday lashed out at Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi over the latter's remarks in the United States. Bittu, who quit Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year, called the Congress leader as the “number one terrorist”.



“Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian, he has spent most of his time outside. He does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says everything in a wrong way. The people who are most wanted, seperatists, experts in making bombs, guns and shells, have appreciated what Rahul Gandhi has said,” ANI quoted Bittu as saying.



Gandhi had sparked a row over his remark on Sikhs in the United States, alleging that the members of the community might not be allowed to practice their religious faith freely.



“The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India; or whether, he, as a Sikh, will be allowed to wear a kada in India; or whether he, as a Sikh, is allowed to go to a Gurudwara. That’s what the fight is about, and not just for him, but for all religion," Gandhi had said.



Gandhi's remark triggered a political storm with the BJP accusing him of defaming the country.



Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri alleged that Gandhi's remarks were "sinister" in nature as he tried to spread falsehood among the members of the Sikh community living abroad to "eke out a living".



Continuing his attack, Bittu said,"The enemies of the country who try to blow up planes, trains, roads, they are in support of Rahul Gandhi...If there should be an award to catch the number one terrorist and the biggest enemy of the country, it should be on Rahul Gandhi."

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Rahul Gandhi