UP BJP chief meets PM Modi amid Yogi Adityanath vs Keshav Maurya rift buzz: Report

Amid speculation of differences between Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The meeting took place amid the buzz of a planned organisational shake-up in Uttar Pradesh, weeks after the BJP's shocking Lok Sabha polls debacle in the state.

The politician reportedly apprised PM Modi of organisational matters afflicting the party in the politically crucial state, reported PTI.

On Tuesday, Chaudhary and Maurya met BJP president JP Nadda.

The meetings took place days after Keshav Prasad Maurya remarked at a party event that "organisation is always bigger than the government and no one can be bigger than the organisation”.

The remark was made in the presence of Yogi Adityanath and BJP chief JP Nadda.

The chief minister blamed over-confidence for the poll reverses.

Maurya today wrote a cryptic post on X in which he repeated his “organisation is bigger” message.

"The organisation is bigger than the government, the pain of the workers is my pain. No one is bigger than the organisation, the workers are the pride," the post shared by the office of the deputy CM on X said.

The BJP top brass is reportedly in touch with Maurya and Chaudhary, who are taking steps to put their house in order against a resurgent Opposition.

There is speculation that the BJP's central leadership will soon announce a major organisational shake-up in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI, citing sources, reported that the BJP's top priority is to do well in the upcoming assembly by-polls in 10 UP seats.

Keshav Prasad Maurya slams Akhilesh Yadav

Meanwhile, after his post prompted the Opposition's jibe at the BJP, Keshav Prasad Maurya today said that the BJP is strong at both state and national levels and will win the UP assembly polls in 2027.

"SP Bahadur Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, BJP has a strong organization and government both at the national level and state level, SP's PDA is a fraud. The return of SP's hooliganism in UP is impossible, BJP will repeat 2017 in the 2027 assembly elections," he wrote on X.

He was reacting to Akhilesh Yadav's remark that there was infighting within the BJP.

"In the heat of the BJP's fight for power, governance and administration in UP have been put on the back burner. The work of sabotage politics that the BJP used to do in other parties is now being done inside its party. That is why the BJP is sinking into a quagmire of internal conflicts. No one in the BJP thinks about the public," Yadav had posted on X.

How the BJP fared in Lok Sabha polls in UP?

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA alliance comprising SP and the Congress won 43 of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP-led NDA won 36. The NDA had won 64 seats in 2019.

Due to the sub-par performance in Uttar Pradesh, BJP couldn't cross the halfway mark in the Lok Sabha.

With inputs from PTI, ANI