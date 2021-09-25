UP crosses 100 million Covid vaccination mark, CM praises health workers

Uttar Pradesh crossed a major milestone on Saturday when the number of people who have received coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine crossed 100 million (10 crore) mark. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the success to the health workers and citizens of Uttar Pradesh.

“It is the result of Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s guidance and the tireless efforts of the UP government that the state has delivered more than 10 crore vaccine doses against Covid-19. This achievement is dedicated to committed health workers and disciplined citizens. You should also get 'Teeka Jeet Ka'," Adityanath said on Twitter.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन व @UPGovt के अथक प्रयासों का सुफल है कि प्रदेश में 10 करोड़ से अधिक कोविड टीके का सुरक्षा कवच प्रदान किया जा चुका है।



यह उपलब्धि प्रतिबद्ध स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों व अनुशासित नागरिकों को समर्पित है।



आप भी लगवाएं 'टीका जीत का'... — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 25, 2021

The state government said in a release that Uttar Pradesh is administering Covid-19 vaccines faster not only than some states in India, but also a few countries of the world. It also said that the state is on its way to vaccinating the entire adult population soon.

The UP government said that as per census and electoral data, around 15 crore people in the state are eligible for vaccination. Of these, 8,15,25,547 crore - or 54.33 per cent - have received at least one dose and 1,85,10,688 crore people are fully vaccinated.

The state government said that Uttar Pradesh took almost 100 days to reach the 10 million vaccination mark. It then took 45 days to cross the 20 million and 59 more days to reach 50 million mark, said the government. In the next 14 days, the figure reached 60 million and 70 million in the next 11 days on August 28. In just nine more days, the state reached 80 million mark, and by September 15, it had administered 90 million Covid-19 vaccine doses.

The 100 million mark was crossed at 2pm on September 25, the UP government further said.

The UP government also said that out of the 2,15,209 samples tested in the last 24 hours, merely 14 samples tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. The positivity rate has slumped to 0.01 per cent, the lowest in the country, it added.

In the same period, another 26 patients recovered from the infection. The active caseload in the country's most populous state has been reduced to just 177 from a high of 3,10,783 in April pushing up the recovery rate to 98.8 per cent, it added.

The government said that as many as 30 of the state's 75 districts reported zero active cases. These include Amethi, Amroha, Auraiya, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Baghpat, Ballia, Banda, Bahraich, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Sant Kabirnagar, Shahjahanpur, Shamli, Shravasti, Sitapur and Sonbhadra.