Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP man's dismembered body found in neighbour's trunk, days after he went missing

PTI |
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 01:45 pm IST

A forensic team inspected the scene, and police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify all those involved.

The dismembered body of a 50-year-old man, who had been missing since Sunday evening, was found in a trunk in his neighbour's house -- just a few doors away from his own residence -- in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing(Representational Image/ HT)
Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing(Representational Image/ HT)

The breakthrough came after police tracked the location of the victim's mobile phone, which led them to his neighbour's house in the Malawan area, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shyam Narayan Singh reached the spot, conducted an inspection and directed strict action in the case.

Circle Officer (Sakeet) Kirtika Singh said the victim, identified as Jujhar Singh, was reported missing by his family on Sunday. Police put his mobile phone on surveillance, and its location pointed to the house of neighbour Indrapal Singh.

When police searched the premises, they found Jujhar Singh's dismembered body stuffed inside a large trunk, she said.

The gruesome incident created panic in the locality and drew a large crowd of residents. Taking advantage of the chaos, Indrapal Singh's family managed to flee, police said.

A forensic team inspected the scene, and police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify all those involved. The body has been sent for postmortem.

Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing, while a formal complaint in the case has yet to be received.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP man's dismembered body found in neighbour's trunk, days after he went missing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On