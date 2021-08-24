UP police to conduct autopsy of man's body kept in freezer for 22 days by father

The police in Uttar Pradesh will on Tuesday conduct a second post-mortem investigation of the body of a man, which has been kept in a freezer by his father since his death. The father, retired Subedar Shivprasad Pathak, has refused to perform last rites of his son Shivank, alleging that he was murdered.

The 32-year-old died in Delhi allegedly under mysterious circumstances, on August 1 and Shivprasad Pathak took the body to his home in Sultanpur where it has been kept in a deep freezer for the past 22 days.

He said that the family will perform Shivank's last rites only after they get justice.

“Shiv Pratap Pathak, resident of Majhauan village, had kept the body of his Shivank Pathak, 32, in deep freezer at his home for the last 21 days. Shivank died in Delhi on August 1. The post-mortem of the body was conducted in Delhi and foul play was ruled out, but the father claimed that his son was murdered and preserved the body in a deep freezer. It has been decided that a panel of doctors formed under the supervision of the chief medical officer (CMO) of the district will conduct a post-mortem mortem investigation of the body,” Sultanpur district magistrate Raveesh Gupta said on Monday.

The DM held a meeting with the district police chief on Monday before directing the CMO to conduct the post-mortem.

Before ordering the autopsy, the district administration issued a notice to Pathak on Saturday asking him to perform the last rites of his son or face action.

Shivank went to Delhi in 2012, and started working in a call centre, news agency PTI reported quoting his family members. He met Gurleen Kaur in Delhi and the two got married in 2013, PTI further reported.

Shivprasad Pathak alleged that since Shivank had a huge property in his name, his wife was eyeing it, according to PTI. He also claimed that his son was murdered but police did not register any case, and the body was handed over to him after the post-mortem examination in Delhi.

Local representative of political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), met the father last week and assured him of their support.