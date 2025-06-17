Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
UPI improved: What changes did NPCI roll out to boost payment experience?

BySoumili Ray
Jun 17, 2025 02:01 PM IST

Users can now check balances up to 50 times daily, while transaction status checks have also been expedited, ensuring quicker confirmations.

Unified Payments Interface(UPI) payments have been optimised with fast transactions and balance checks, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the body that manages UPI operations, said. Reversals are now being processed in just 10 to 15 seconds, which is a significantly lower wait time compared to before.

These changes are functional on popular payment apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and other UPI platforms.(Shutterstock/representational)
What are the changes made?

The decision comes in the light of NPCI's nudge to improve user experience on the country’s most widely used digital payments platform. As a part of another simultaneous change by NPCI, users can now use UPI to check their bank balance up to 50 times a day. Earlier, there was no limit on the number of balance checks.

The new cap is designed to improve system efficiency and reduce unnecessary load on the network, an expert said, quoted by PTI.

The time taken to load the status of a transaction or redo a failed transaction has also been decreased. Earlier, if a payment didn’t turn out to be successful, the user needed to wait for up to 30 seconds or more to check whether the money was debited or returned. With the latest change by NPCI, this process will be done in just 10 seconds, so that the user can be sure about the failure or success of the transaction in the minimum time.

What is UPI? Where will the changes be?

UPI is a digital payment interface developed by NPCI to ease bank transactions digitally, through mobile phones.

These changes are functional on popular payment apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and other UPI platforms.

What was the last change by NPCI?

As a part of an earlier change facilitated on Jun 8, NPCI had optimised UPI Lite, which is a simplified version of UPI, designed for low-value transactions and without a UPI PIN for those under a certain amount.

According to the change starting June 8, UPI_NPCI's X handle posted an announcement saying UPI Lite users could make payments up to 1,000 without a PIN. “Plus, with a UPI Lite balance limit of 5,000, you can power through more payments with ease,” it added.

