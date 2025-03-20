PhonePe, Google Pay UPI will stop working on these numbers from April 1. Details here

April 1, 2025, will bring in new regulations affecting UPI apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. UPI is an instant payment system developed by the NPCI. (Representative)

This is because the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) announced that mobile numbers linked to UPI will be removed from bank accounts if they haven’t been active for a significant period of time.

This means that if your bank account is linked to an inactive mobile number, it will get deleted.

Why was this new rule brought into place?

The NPCI made the decision due to increasing cases of cybercrime occurring daily.

It pointed out that inactive mobile numbers end up creating technical glitches within the banking and UPI systems, according to an India TV report.

The problem comes if telecom providers reallocate these numbersa to someone else, which can open the doorts for fraud.

Therefore, an active mobile number is essential and must be linked to your bank account to facilitate UPI transactions.

If you have a mobile number which is linked to your account that is no longer active or has not been recharged in a while, it is crucial to contact yoru telecom provider to confirm if the number is still active and under your name.

In case it isn't, you can either reactivate it immediately or update your bank account with a new mobile number.

The NPCI has also instructed banks and UPI applications to revise their records of inactive mobile numbers every week, according to the report.