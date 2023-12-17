'US, Canada issues not same': S Jaishankar on attack plot allegations

New Delhi: Referring to the recent allegations of plots to murder pro-Khalistan elements in the United States and Canada, external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the two issues weren't the same. He said the Americans "told us some specific things". External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar(ANI file photo)

Drawing a distinction between the allegations, he said India is always ready to look into specific issues raised by other countries.

"If any country, not just Canada, if any country has a concern and gives us some input or some basis for that concern, we are always open to look at it. This is what countries do," he said.

"The point was when Americans brought up some issues...and the two issues are not necessarily the same. When they brought up that issue the Americans told us some specific things. What happens in international relations from time to time such challenges can arise. So we very sincerely have told the Canadians saying that look it's up to you, I mean your choice whether you would like us to pursue it, further look into it or not," he said at an event in Bengaluru.

The United States has asked India to assist in a probe in an unsuccessful alleged plot to kill Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Sing Pannun. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed an indictment against a man named Nikhil Gupta, accusing an Indian government employee asking him to hire hitmen to kill the pro-Khalistan separatist. In response, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) expressed concern about one of its government officials being linked to the alleged plot, from which it dissociated itself, as being against government policy.

Earlier this month, India said it would investigate the concerns raised by the United States.

Both the countries have had multiple discussions over the issue.

The Central government has formed a probe committee into the matter.

The US government earlier this month briefed five India-American lawmakers on the indictment of Gupta.

"We welcome the Government of India's announcement of a Committee of Enquiry to investigate the murder plot, and it is critical that India fully investigate, hold those responsible, including Indian government officials, accountable, and provide assurances that this will not happen again," it lawmakers later said.

Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30 at the request of the US, PTI reported.

Canada had accused Indian agents of planning the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, leading to an unprecedented low in the diplomatic relations between India and the north American country. India has rubbished the allegations and said Canada hasn't backed its allegations with evidence.

On China, Jaishankar said India wants better relations with China.

"I know there are some neighbouring relationships which are a problem, but I would suggest to you that the one with Pakistan is actually an exception... I would say each one of our neighbours today actually has a lot of good experiences and a lot of good things to say about India. It's also natural with neighbours that there will be issues of difference. I think we should not expect that all our neighbours will agree with us on all issues every day... In China,...we would certainly like our relationship with China to be better than what it is today. But if things have taken a turn for the more difficult in the last three years, it's not because of us. It is because they have chosen not to observe the agreements on the border. But again, diplomacy is, however difficult your neighbours, however challenging they are, you never give up," he added.