US expelled Indian diplomats over Gurpatwant Pannun case? State department responds

The US state department has denied reports suggesting Washington has expelled Indian diplomats amid tensions between India and Canada. State department spokesperson Matthew Miller speaks.( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP)

At a press briefing on Tuesday, state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said he was unaware of any expulsion of Indian diplomats. "I am not familiar with this report that we expelled Indian diplomats...I'm not aware of any expulsion," Miller said.

This comes after India recently recalled six diplomats from Canada following their designation as “persons of interest” by the Canadian government in connection with the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

‘It is important there be real accountability': US to India

The US also responded to queries regarding Vikash Yadav, a former Indian government employee, and his alleged role in a foiled plot to assassinate pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

When asked about Vikash Yadav’s possible extradition, Miller stated that extradition decisions fall under the US justice department's jurisdiction. He confirmed that the US has been in dialogue with the Indian government, noting a recent delegation from India visited Washington for a briefing exchange on the investigation’s progress.

“We have been in dialogue with the Government of India about this matter. Of course, they sent a delegation here two weeks ago to directly brief US Government officials on the status of their investigation, and we briefed them on the status of our investigation, and we made clear in that meeting what we will continue to make clear: that it is important there be real accountability,” Miller said.