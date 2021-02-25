Vaccination for senior citizens, and 45+ with co-morbidities: How to register

In the second phase of vaccination, people over the age of 60 years and those below 60 but above 40 and have some co-morbidities issues will be vaccinated. The Cabinet cleared the decision on Wednesday and has allowed private entities to be part of this phase as the Centre is stepping up vaccination amid apprehension of a resurgence of Covid-19 cases across India.

The government is yet to announce the price of the vaccine shots as people will have to pay for the vaccines if they get inoculated at private hospitals. What will be considered as co-morbidities will also be decided by the ministry and announced before March 1.

How to register for 2nd phase vaccination

> In the first phase, where healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated, the government sourced their data from authorities concerned. The government also has data of senior citizens based on electoral rolls. But there will be an option for self-registration.

> The option for self-registration will not be limited to online channels as many may not be well-versed with using apps. Apart from Co-WIN, Aarogya Setu, there will be registration windows open in hospitals and Common Service Centres. There will be no charge for registration.

Paid shots from March 1 as India expands Covid-19 vaccine drive

> A new version of the Co-WIN app will be launched soon, where common people will be able to log in and register for vaccination. Now only vaccinators can log in and those who have been already vaccinated can download their certificates by giving reference ID.

> A photo ID will be required to register for those above 60 years of age. For co-morbidity issues, a medical certificate will also be required.

> The government may issue a form with co-morbidity details mentioned which a prospective beneficiary will have to fill and get signed by a doctor after an examination. These documents will have to be produced during vaccination.

> Both booked and open slots will be there for this phase of vaccination.

While the beneficiaries will be able to choose their vaccine site and time, there will be no choice between Covishield, Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, developed in India by Pune's Serum Institute, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Also, people above 50 years with no co-morbidity issues will have to wait for their vaccine shots as they are likely to be covered in the next phase.