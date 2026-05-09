VCK, IUML offer ‘unconditional support’ to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) which won two seats each in Tamil Nadu assembly elections, under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance on Saturday extended its “unconditional support” to actor-politician C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) supporters outside VCK party headquarters. (PTI)

The TVK, which won 108 seats, sought support from several smaller camps secure 118 seats in the 234-seat assembly. The CPI, CPI(M), which has two seats each, and Congress, with five seats extended support to the party.

A press conference by the VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan was planned at 11.30am on Saturday and later party office bearers announced that Thirumavalavan would make a formal announcement by 4pm on their decision.

Later in the day, in a media interaction, TVK’s general secretary (election campaign management), Aadhav Arjuna, said, “Victory, victory. Thanks to the all alliance partners including Congress, Left parties, CPI, CPI (M) and to my beloved Guru Thirumavalavan (of the VCK). Democracy will be safeguarded. Our leader (C Joseph Vijay) will take over as the Chief Minister with the support of the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Arjuna displayed the letter he received from Thirumavalavan.

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The letter addressed to governor Rajendra Arlekar is signed by party VCK’s Tindivanam legislator and general secretary Vanni Arasu.

“Under the instructions of our party president Thol Thirumavalavan, I, Vanni Arasu, as the leader of the legislature party of VCK, Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on behalf of our two members of legislative assembly, do hereby convey our unconditional support to TVK under the leadership of its president and legislative party leader C Joseph Vijay, for the purpose of formation of the government in the state of Tamil Nadu.”

He said, “This support is extended pursuant to the results of the General assembly elections held for the state of Tamil Nadu on April 23, and is being conveyed in the interest of stable and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Arjuna had earlier served TVK as its deputy general secretary. In January 2025, he joined TVK at their party office in Chennai.

IUML’s national president Khader Mohideen formally presented the letter to TVK’s chief coordinator and 10-time MLA KA Sengottaiyan and to general secretary (Policy and Propaganda) KG Arunraj on Saturday.

With the support from VCK and IUML, the total number of legislators supporting the TVK extends to 120 making it a majority party to form the government.