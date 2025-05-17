Video: Air ambulance crash-lands near Kedarnath Dham

The helicopter of AIIMS Rishikesh's heli ambulance service crash-landed in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Dham on Saturday due to damage to the rear part of the helicopter, ANI reported, citing Garhwal commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey. No casualties have been reported so far.(PTI)

All three passengers (one doctor, one captain, one medical staff) on board the helicopter are safe.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the revered pilgrimage site, which sees a large number of devotees and helicopter movements during the Char Dham Yatra season, which has commenced earlier this month.

The Kedarnath Dham, one of the Char Dhams in Uttarakhand, reopened for devotees after a six-month winter break on May 2.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals.

(This is a developing story.)