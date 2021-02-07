Video shows water gushing downstream in Uttarakhand after glacier burst
A massive rescue operation is being carried out in Uttarakhand after a glacier burst resulted in a flash flood which causes fatalities.
The flood was caused when a portion of the glacier broke off in Tapovan area on Sunday morning. A video of the incident shows a wall of water surging into one of the dams and breaking it into pieces with little resistance before continuing to roar downstream.
"I have been watching the visuals from Chamoli district about damage caused by Glacier burst. In this difficult time, we stand shoulder to shoulder with people affected by the tragedy. Praying for well-being of the people of Uttarakhand," Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said.
The Rishiganga hydropower plant - run by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) - was destroyed, said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) which is engaged in rescue operations along with the National Disasters Response Force (NDRF) and its state-level force.
SS Deswal, the chief of the ITBP, said that they have recovered 10 bodies. Authorities say around 150 people are feared dead in the natural disaster.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured all help.
Rawat, meanwhile, is reviewing the situation and is expected to hold a press conference soon.
