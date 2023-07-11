Home / India News / Video: SUV-school bus head-on collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad

Video: SUV-school bus head-on collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad

ByHT News Desk
Jul 11, 2023 10:36 AM IST

Six people were killed and two others critically injured in a collision between a school bus and a TUV Jeep on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad.

Six people were killed and two others critically injured in a head-on collision between a school bus and a TUV Jeep on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. The driver of the bus, which was coming from the wrong direction, has been arrested, police said.

A video of the incident shows that the school bus in speed and the Black coloured TUV driver tried to evade it before the bus made a head-on collision.
A video of the incident shows that the school bus in speed and the Black coloured TUV driver tried to evade it before the bus made a head-on collision.

The occupants of the car were members of the same family and there was no student on the bus, the police said.

Confirming the deaths, RK Kushwaha, ADCP (traffic) said, “The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after getting CNG from Ghazipur in Delhi. The TUV was coming from Meerut's direction and was on its way to Gurugram. It was the fault of the driver, he was coming from the wrong direction all the way from Delhi. He has been nabbed. The occupants of the car were members of the same family. There was no student on the bus.”

A video of the incident shows that the school bus in speed and the Black coloured TUV driver tried to evade it before the bus made a head-on collision.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the incident and directed the local officials to provide all possible help to the family of the deceased and the injured people.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out