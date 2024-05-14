Video: Tej Pratap Yadav pushes RJD worker on stage, clarifies after outrage

Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and the eldest son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, was caught on camera pushing a party worker during an event in Patna on Monday. The incident occurred following the nomination filing of Tej Pratap Yadav's sister, Misa Bharti, who is contesting for the Lok Sabha Pataliputra seat. Rabri Devi, former chief minister of Bihar and Tej Pratap Yadav's mother, was also on the stage at the time of the incident. RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav has been caught on camera pushing a party worker during an event in Bihar's capital Patna on Monday.

During the event at the SK Memorial Hall in Patna, Misa Bharti was seen trying to calm down a visibly angry Tej Pratap Yadav.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, Tej Pratap Yadav took to X(formerly Twitter) on Monday to clarify the reason behind his anger. In his defence, he wrote that the party worker was pushing him to come forward. He claimed that his hand was injured and felt tremendous pain when the worker allegedly pushed him first.

"I want to tell those people who are making my video viral that a coin has two sides. You have seen one side. On the other side, the candidate Dr. Misa Bharti and my mother were together, and he came in between them and pushed me. My hand was already injured and when he pushed me and I felt helpless pain, I was forced to push him aside to save myself. My intention was never to hurt anyone," Tej Pratap Yadav wrote in Hindi.

"The public is the most important thing for me, Respecting the public is our duty," he added.

BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav is the sitting MP from the Pataliputra seat from where Misa Bharti is contesting. On Monday, Bihar ex-CM Lalu Prasad Yadav accompanied his daughter Bharti during the filing of her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election 2024.