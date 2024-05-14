 Video: Tej Pratap Yadav pushes RJD worker on stage, clarifies after outrage | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Video: Tej Pratap Yadav pushes RJD worker on stage, clarifies after outrage

ByHT News Desk | Written by Adarsh Kumar Gupta
May 14, 2024 11:18 AM IST

During an event at the SK Memorial Hall in Patna, an RJD worker fell down on the stage after being strongly pushed away by Tej Pratap Yadav.

Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and the eldest son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, was caught on camera pushing a party worker during an event in Patna on Monday. The incident occurred following the nomination filing of Tej Pratap Yadav's sister, Misa Bharti, who is contesting for the Lok Sabha Pataliputra seat. Rabri Devi, former chief minister of Bihar and Tej Pratap Yadav's mother, was also on the stage at the time of the incident.

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav has been caught on camera pushing a party worker during an event in Bihar's capital Patna on Monday.
During the event at the SK Memorial Hall in Patna, Misa Bharti was seen trying to calm down a visibly angry Tej Pratap Yadav.

'Lord Ram came in my dreams, told me…': Tej Pratap Yadav's jibe at BJP ahead of Ayodhya temple consecration

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, Tej Pratap Yadav took to X(formerly Twitter) on Monday to clarify the reason behind his anger. In his defence, he wrote that the party worker was pushing him to come forward. He claimed that his hand was injured and felt tremendous pain when the worker allegedly pushed him first.

"I want to tell those people who are making my video viral that a coin has two sides. You have seen one side. On the other side, the candidate Dr. Misa Bharti and my mother were together, and he came in between them and pushed me. My hand was already injured and when he pushed me and I felt helpless pain, I was forced to push him aside to save myself. My intention was never to hurt anyone," Tej Pratap Yadav wrote in Hindi.

"The public is the most important thing for me, Respecting the public is our duty," he added.

BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav is the sitting MP from the Pataliputra seat from where Misa Bharti is contesting. On Monday, Bihar ex-CM Lalu Prasad Yadav accompanied his daughter Bharti during the filing of her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election 2024.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

