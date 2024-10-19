Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar named new National Commission for Women chief

The Narendra Modi government on Saturday named Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the new chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW).



“NCW is pleased to share that in pursuance of Section 3, NCW Act, 1990, the Central Government has nominated Smt. Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the Chairperson of National Commission for Women,” the women's panel said in an X post.



As per a notification issued on Saturday, “the appointment, made under Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, will be for a period of three years or until she reaches the age of 65, whichever comes earlier.” Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar is the new NCW chief

Rahatkar's tenure will begin immediately. The announcement will be published in the Gazette of India. In addition to the appointment of Rahatkar, the government has also named new members to the NCW.

Dr. Archana Majumdar has been officially appointed as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) for a tenure of three years, as per a notification from the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Vijaya Rahatkar succeeds Rekha Sharma as NCW chief

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar has succeeded Rekha Sharma, whose tenure as NCW chief ended on August 6. “These nine years have been like a roller coaster ride for me. Coming from a humble background to finishing three terms in the NCW is a long way I have walked,” Sharma had said in an X post.



Sharma's association with the NCW began in August 2015 as a member. She was given additional charge as the NCW chairperson from September 29, 2017, before officially becoming its chief in 2018.



“It was not only about the achievements and new initiatives. It was about the learning experiences and the overwhelming love and affection from women across India. I will never forget the women in mental asylums who would not stop hugging me, the elderly lady in Vrindavan Ashram who embraced me like my mother, or the thousands of women in prison who shared their life stories with me. These moments have left an indelible mark on my heart,” she added.



However, Sharma's tenure was not without controversy. She faced criticism for alleged inaction in violence-hit Manipur last year and was often blamed for not taking any action in BJP-ruled states -- allegations that she has denied throughout.



(With agency inputs)