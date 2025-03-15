West Bengal's Birbhum tense after Holi clash, internet suspended; BJP slams TMC

Tensions escalated in West Bengal's Birbhum on Saturday after violent clashes between two groups led to the suspension of the internet in parts of town. The state government also deployed a huge contingent of security forces to maintain law and order. The internet shutdown is in effect in Bengal's Birbhum from March 14 to March 17.(PTI)

According to officials, internet and voice-over-internet telephony services were suspended in at least five Gram Panchayat areas of Sainthia town in West Bengal's Birbhum district to prevent the spread of rumours and unlawful activities.

The shutdown is in effect from March 14 to March 17.

The order further states that no restriction is being placed on voice calls or SMS. Similarly, no restrictions on newspapers have been placed, adding "Hence communication and dissemination of knowledge and information is not stopped in any way."

Slamming the state government for the internet suspension, the leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari termed it as "evidence of deterioration" in the law and order situation.

Taking to social media platform X, Adhikari alleged that the move was an "acceptance of incapability" on the part of the administration to control the situation.

"The West Bengal Government are trying their best to hide the events of communal flare-ups to save their face. I urge @HMOIndia and His Excellency, the Hon'ble @BengalGovernor, to seek a report from the Chief Secretary (@chief_west) of WB regarding the deterioration of the law and order situation in the state," he posted.

What exactly happened in Birbhum?

As per media reports, a verbal altercation allegedly occurred between a group and some intoxicated individuals broke out in West Bengal's Sainthia town on Friday, on the occasion of Holi.

The situation further escalated as the two groups hurled stones at each other and engaged in fisticuffs, with some locals suffering injuries in the brawl.

Later, police brought the situation under control after a mild lathi-charge.

BJP alleges Bengal govt trying to hide the truth

The senior BJP leader further claimed that incidents of skirmishes were reported not just in Birbhum but also in Tamluk, Nandakumar and other areas across the state.

He further alleged that the West Bengal government is trying to hide instances of communal flare-ups and urged the Home Ministry, Bengal Governor, and Chief Secretary to intervene in the issue and review the law and order situation.

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar also attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led state government over the reported clash in Birbhum and criticised the state police, alleging that they have become 'defunct' and lost their professionalism.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)