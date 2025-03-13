West Bengal minister denies ban on Holi celebrations at Santiniketan: ‘Just made a request’

West Bengal minister of state Birbaha Hansda responded to allegation of Holi festivities being prohibited in Santiniketan, stating that the government had not banned Holi celebrations but had requested people to protect the environment from damage, reported news agency ANI. Youth at Santiniketan apply colours to each other, amid reports of a ban on the festivities in the region(PTI)

The minister said, "I don't know (about the notice banning Holi). I got this information through the media. Still, I will look into it. We didn't ban Holi but just made a request. I know nothing about the notice as of now."

The TMC leader added that the government had called for people to protect the environment as colours with chemicals could harm trees in the region.

BJP leader claims Holi ban in Santiniketan

On Thursday, West Bengal's leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari had claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government had banned Holi celebrations in Santiniketan's Sonajhuri Haat, a popular open-air market space.

Claims emerged that banners had been put up claiming that the region is a protected forest area, where playing Holi, parking cars, videography, and flying drones are banned.

Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari stated that the prohibitions applied to more than one area, and that the Birbhaum's additional superintendent of police had directed that Holi celebrations in Santiniketan should end at 10 am due to it being a Friday.

Adhikari said, as quoted by ANI, “This has not happened in just one area. Police conduct coordination programs at the time of programs of other communities. We saw this happening during CPI(M) and TMC regimes. But in 2025, for the first time, meetings were held at every Police Station for Holi."

Claiming that the Mamata Banerjee-led government was engaging in appeasement politics, he said, “What was the issue in the meeting? This is a special month for the other community, and this time and this year, Holi (festivities) coincides with Friday (Namaz of Ramzan). So, it was openly said that colours should not be used and Holi should not be celebrated. There will be arrests if someone does something.”

He added, “This is happening in Bengal for the first time. Mamata Banerjee's Police administration is doing politics of divides, it is doing politics of appeasement.”