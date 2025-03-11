Mosques in Haridwar, Gorakhpur change Friday prayer timings on Holi

Mosques in Uttarakhand's Haridwar and Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur have postponed the timings of Friday Namaz prayers on March 14, the day of the Holi festival. The festival of Holi this year coincides with the second Friday of the month of Ramzan.(Sourced)

Haridwar Superintendent of Police Pankaj Gairola confirmed that a meeting with community representatives resulted in the decision to hold Friday prayers after 2.30 pm.

"We called representatives of both sides from the nearby Jwalapur area. A decision has been made that the Friday Namaz will be offered after 2.30 pm. The timings of Holika Dahan were also discussed... This was a successful meeting. If anyone tries to hamper the law and order situation, then strict action will be taken," SP Gairola was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Zones and sectors have been created in the entire district in which adequate police arrangements are being made," he added.

Maulana Arif Qasmi of Jamia Ulama Uttarakhand also emphasised the unity between Hindus and Muslims in the region.

"Because peace in the area is very important, both Hindus and Muslims have gathered here today. In our area, there has never been a situation of conflict. We have all decided that the Friday prayers in the city's mosques will be held at 2:30 pm," Maulana Qasmi said, according to ANI.

In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Mufti Munawwar Raza, the Imam of the Mubarak Khan Dargah also announced that Friday prayers would be held post 2pm to avoid any conflict.

"Each prayer has its significance. Now, since both festivals fall on the same day, a meeting was held here, and it was decided that the prayer time will be set after 2 pm" he said.

Last week, Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhury kicked off a row after he said that the Holi festival comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times a year. “If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors on that day,” he had said.

The opposition Samajwadi Party has accused the police official of acting as an agent of the BJP.