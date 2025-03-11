Tight security for Holi in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal

The Sambhal district administration has put in place strict security arrangements to ensure peace during the Holi procession and Friday prayers on March 14. A three-layer security plan will be implemented, involving police, provincial armed constabulary (PAC), and rapid response force (RRF) personnel, along with magistrates and drone surveillance. Ahead of Holi, police officials checking security arrangements in Sambhal. (Sourced)

District magistrate Rajender Pensiya said the security for Holi procession will follow a ‘box format’, with police officers and magistrates positioned all around the procession for maximum safety. To further enhance monitoring, drone cameras will be deployed to keep an aerial watch on the event.

The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found attempting to disrupt peace. The focus remains on ensuring that both the Holi procession and Friday prayers conclude peacefully.

Due to the Holi procession, the timing of Friday prayers across the district has been set at 2:30 pm. The decision, made with consensus from both Hindu and Muslim communities in a peace committee meeting, has sparked political discussions.

However, SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said the move aims to maintain order and avoid any untoward incidents. Considering the sensitive nature of Sambhal particularly the unrest during the Shahi Jama Masjid survey in November last year, the administration is taking extra precautions.

“The city has been divided into six zones and 29 sectors for security management. PAC and RRF personnel will be deployed in addition to the local police force and magistrates will oversee security operations,” the cop said.

Meanwhile, CCTV cameras installed around the mosque are being continuously monitored from a control room at the police guard post outside the Jama Masjid. More cameras are being installed across the city for added surveillance.

To ensure smooth celebrations, the civic body is making all necessary arrangements. There will be uninterrupted water supply. Repair at the Holika Dahan site and its routes are being completed swiftly.

Municipal council executive officer Mani Bhushan Tiwari said, “Residents can report any issue by calling 1533. A dedicated control room will be operational from 6 am on March 14 to 6 am on March 15 with staff working in shifts.”

With heightened security and ongoing peace committee meetings, the administration is urging citizens to celebrate Holi with harmony and mutual respect.

DM Rajender Pensiya emphasised that the measures in place are aimed at ensuring a safe and joyous festival season for everyone.