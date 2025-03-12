Sambhal administration covers masjid in tarpaulin sheet ahead of Holi | Watch

The Sambhal administration covered the Jama Masjid with tarpaulin sheets days before Holi as part of precautionary measures to ensure a peaceful celebration of Holi and Ramadan. Sambhal: Muslim devotees arrive to offer 'namaz' at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, March 7, 2025, during the holy month of Ramzan.(PTI file)

The local administration in Sambhal has increased security measures and made extensive arrangements to ensure the peaceful conduct of festivals. The area witnessed violence and deaths during a protest against a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid last year.

Holi celebrations officially commenced with Rangbhari Ekadashi festivities in Sambhal. It is observed for five days before the main festive celebrations on Friday.

Detailing the arrangements, Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensia said, “The procession of fairs will be taken out tomorrow. The total number of fairs is 16. We held peace committee meetings in every locality and village and two committee meetings at the district level.”

“We have formed 27 quick response teams. We have created six zones and 29 sectors and deployed magistrates and police officers in each one... SHOs of every police station and all magistrates have been asked to patrol the hotspots. PAC battalions have been deployed for three-tier security as before... 250 CCTV cameras have been installed, and with the municipality's help, 100-150 additional CCTVs are installed during every festival. Surveillance has been done with drones once and will be done once more. A flag march was conducted under the leadership of the DIG,” he added.

‘Only one day for Holi’

Opposition parties have said that Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary's comments during a peace committee meeting on March 6 were communal. The official said that those uncomfortable with colours should remain indoors as the Hindu festival comes once a year.

“We have requested from the Muslim community that if they cannot accept being coloured, then they should not come to the place where Holi is being celebrated. There are 52 'Jumma' (Fridays) in a year, but only one day for Holi. Hindus wait for Holi the whole year, just like Muslims wait for Eid. We have given a direct message that when people play Holi, and if they (Muslims) don't want colours to fall on them, then they should stay at home. And if they want to go out of their house, then they should be big-hearted enough not to object if colour falls on them,” the officer said.