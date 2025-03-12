Sambhal predates Islam, Hari Vishnu temple destroyed in 1526: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday stated that Sambhal, mentioned in scriptures over 5,000 years old, predates Islam, and the Hari Vishnu temple was destroyed in 1526. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses during the inauguration program of joint credit camp of Jhansi and Chitrakoot division.(PTI)

“Sambhal represents a historical truth, and I have always spoken about it openly,” said Yogi Adityanath at a media event in Lucknow.

He also mentioned that ‘Bhagwa’ represents his identity, as well as that of Sanatan Dharm, and expressed pride in it, adding that one day, the whole world would embrace it.

“Bhagwa is my identity, Sanatan Dharm's identity and I am proud of it. One day, the whole world would wear it,” said Yogi.

He said that as a Yogi, he respects all faiths but opposed the forcible occupation of religious sites. He also highlighted that out of 68 pilgrimage sites in Sambhal, only 18 have been identified, and Jalabhishek was performed at a Shiva temple after 56 years.

“I am a Yogi, and I respect every sect and religion... But it is not acceptable if someone forcibly occupies a place and destroys someone's faith... There were 68 pilgrimage places in Sambhal, and we have only been able to find 18 so far. In Sambhal, Jalabhishek was performed after 56 years at a Shiva temple,” said Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi slammed Congress for opposing the Maha Kumbh, asserting they resist every positive initiative. He highlighted the alleged chaos and corruption during the first Kumbh Mela in 1954, when Congress was in power, which allegedly resulted in over 1,000 deaths.

“They oppose every good work. All of them have had opportunities. The first Kumbh Mela of independent India was organised in 1954 when Congress was in power both in the state and at the center. At that time, the scene was marked by corruption, disorder, and anarchy. More than 1,000 deaths occurred, and this happened at every Kumbh Mela thereafter. This is not hidden from anyone,” Yogi added.



With PTI, ANI inputs